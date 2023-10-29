Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Helen Stephens Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.4% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,397,000 after buying an additional 148,206 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

