Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Raised by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,348,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

