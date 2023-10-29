Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Reduced by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

