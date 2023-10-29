Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.72 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

