Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.10. 1,284,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average of $242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.