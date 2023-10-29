Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $223.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

