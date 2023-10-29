Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s Largest Position

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 73.7% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owned 1.68% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $103,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,464. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.326 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

