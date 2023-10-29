Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average is $213.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.16 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

