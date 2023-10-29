Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $78,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after buying an additional 393,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

