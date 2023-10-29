Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $137,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.