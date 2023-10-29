Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,392. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.46 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

