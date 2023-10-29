Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,101 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

