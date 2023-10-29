Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $149.18. The company had a trading volume of 726,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

