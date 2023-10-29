Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.18. The stock had a trading volume of 726,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,459. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

