Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

