Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,223,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,549 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 693,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $68.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,637. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

