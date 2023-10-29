Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,548,000 after buying an additional 1,567,380 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. 1,936,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,817. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.