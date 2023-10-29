Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTI traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $203.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,408. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.06. The company has a market cap of $286.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

