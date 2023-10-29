Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,798.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 566,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 561,386 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VT stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

