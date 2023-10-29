Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VTV stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,854,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,826. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

