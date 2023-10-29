Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

