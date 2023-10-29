Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Newmont Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

