Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

