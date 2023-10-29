Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

