Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

