Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of WNS worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 11.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in WNS by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

