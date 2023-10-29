Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.