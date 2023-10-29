Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $50,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $270.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.19 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

