Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,670,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $71.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

