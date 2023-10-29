Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,810 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

