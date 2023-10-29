Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,180 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,720,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $368.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $252.62 and a one year high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

