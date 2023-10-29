Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,396,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,634,000 after purchasing an additional 253,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,889,000 after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

