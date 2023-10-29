Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Shares of Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Venture Trading Down 13.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.8811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.