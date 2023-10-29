Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERB. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 494.15% and a negative net margin of 601.01%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

