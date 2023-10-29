Veritas Investment Research Analysts Give Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) a $52.00 Price Target

Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

