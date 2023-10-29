Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VZ. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.