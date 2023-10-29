Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,144,020 shares.

Versarien Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Stories

