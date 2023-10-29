Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $355.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $375.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.