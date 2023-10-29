Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

PETRY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 8,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120. Vibra Energia has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vibra Energia in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vibra Energia Company Profile

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

