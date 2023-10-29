Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,390 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.53% of Vimeo worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 503.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,857,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 1,549,998 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at about $5,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Down 1.0 %

Vimeo stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 782,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,953. The stock has a market cap of $505.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.88. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

About Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.