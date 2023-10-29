Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,784 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for about 1.6% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.60% of Vipshop worth $58,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 417,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 2,538,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,811. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. HSBC increased their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

