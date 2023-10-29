Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $174.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.29. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $160.26 and a 12-month high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 36.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

