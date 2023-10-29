Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

V stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average of $234.91. The company has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

