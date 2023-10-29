Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE V opened at $229.27 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.91.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.