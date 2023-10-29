Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $287.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

