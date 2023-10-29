Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.57% of Vista Outdoor worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,631. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.