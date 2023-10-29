Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,284 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Vistra worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Vistra by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

