VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.76. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 52,447 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 138.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 72.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period.



VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

