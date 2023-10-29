VSE Co. (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

VSE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

VSE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $831.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts expect that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 932.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

