Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.12

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.12 and traded as high as C$29.14. Wajax shares last traded at C$29.00, with a volume of 63,217 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wajax

Wajax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$623.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.14.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 4.1968162 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.